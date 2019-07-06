Police: Draper woman leaves 4-year-old in hot car as ‘punishment’

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police said she left her 4-year-old in a hot car as a form of punishment.

Police were called at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday to a welfare check to Draper City Park. A caller said a young child was being held in “time out” inside a vehicle with no windows down.

When police arrived they determined the vehicle the child was in also was not turned on, and all windows were rolled up. Police noted at the time it was 82 degrees outside, documents state.

Police spoke with the mother, Jesica Lee Brown, who said her son was acting out so she placed him inside the car by himself, documents state.

Officer’s said the child was hot to the touch, sweating and had puffy eyes.

Documents state Brown admitted to using meth and heroin and they found a used syringe needle inside her purse. Officers also located multiple other pieces of drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin use. The rest of the needles Brown had purchased for drug use were inside the vehicle in the back seat where the child was sitting and had access to them.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count third-degree felony child endangerment and one count misdemeanor child abuse.

A background check shows Brown has no criminal history in Utah.

