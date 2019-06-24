Police create tip line for missing University of Utah student

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- It’s been one week since University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck disappeared.

Lueck’s parents reported her missing after not hearing from her after she texted them she had arrived in Salt Lake City at 1 a.m. June 17. She hasn’t been heard from since.

“One thing that we wanted to talk about is she texted her family she landed at the airport, said Ashley Fine, a friend of Mackenzie’s. “She wouldn’t have done that if she purposely wanted to disappear.”

Police say the 23-year-old took a Lyft ride from the airport to an area in North Salt Lake where she does not live. Police say she made it to her Lyft destination, but that’s where her trail goes cold.

Officials say the Lyft driver has been cleared of any wrongdoing and there was nothing out of the ordinary about her rideshare experience.

The company reminds customers of the recently added panic button in the app that calls 911 if riders feel in danger.

On Monday the Salt Lake City Police Department set up a dedicated tip line specifically for Mackenzie, case 19-111129. Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-4420.

