Police: Couple attempted to meet 13-year-old girl for sex

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- A man and his fiance are behind bars, accused of attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

According to arresting documents, 23-year-old Chance Foutz and 22-year-old Victoria Petersen engaged in sexual conversations with an officer who was posing as the teen and arranged to meet for sex.

When the couple showed up to the meeting spot, officers on scene turned on their lights and sirens and Foutz took off, arresting documents state.

Once the officers caught up to them they were both taken into custody.

Officers found the vehicle Foutz and Petersen in was reported stolen out of South Salt Lake.

The couple told officers they didn’t know the car was stolen and that they weren’t actually planning on having sex with the girl. They said they believed it was a “role-playing act”, document state.

Petersen was booked for enticing a minor by internet and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Foutz was booked on the same charges as well as three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor.

During the conversations with the undercover officer officials said Foutz sent several nude pictures of himself.

He was also booked for failure to stop for an officer and driving on a suspended license.

Report crimes against children to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

