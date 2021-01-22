Police: Convicted killer of Utah Highway Patrol trooper arrested again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah man convicted of killing a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper in 1978 could be in trouble with the law again.

According to a probable cause statement, 60-year-old Brian Stack has been arrested for enticing a minor by internet or text, dealing in materials harmful to a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Ruff spoke first to ABC4 News, and said Stack spent the last month talking online to an undercover officer – who posed as a young girl, under the age of 14.

The probable cause statement says Stack arranged to meet the girl in Salt Lake City Thursday night. When he arrived, officers arrested him.

Ruff said his department has a unit that specifically focuses on cases like this one to keep children safe.

“We would rather try to use this to take those people off the streets and try to keep more people from becoming victims, because we do know there are victims from these, and that is something we’re trying to prevent,” he said.

And he wants to remind parents to keep a watchful eye on children’s online activity.

“We want to make sure the world is a safe place for them, and parents should be aware that people like this do exist – they are online,” Ruff said. “So, be aware of what your kids are doing – whether it be on apps, websites, gaming. There’s all kinds of different places this occurs.”

Stack spent 40 years behind bars for the murder of UHP trooper Ray Lynn Pierson.

ABC4 reached out to the Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office to see what charges Stack could face. Officials said they cannot comment until charges have been filed.