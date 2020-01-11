Police: Contractor stole homeowner’s credit cards while on the job

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A contractor accused of stealing a woman’s credit card from her home while he was on the job, has been booked into the Davis County Jail.

Layton Police say Tony Dahlstrom defrauded the woman out of $4,393.89.

“The charges that he’s faced with are related to both acquiring and stealing the credit card and just the fraudulent transactions — using the credit card that doesn’t belong to him,” Lt. Travis Lyman, Layton City Police Department, told ABC4 News.

The crime happened back in November, according to Lt. Lyman. He said a woman in Layton hired several contractors for home improvement work and Dahlstrom was one of them.

The woman mentioned she would be vacationing out of the country for a month, and when she came back, she discovered three of her credit cards had been stolen and used at retail shops around Layton, according to court documents.

Police tracked the crime spree to Dahlstrom by “going to different outlets where he had used these cards and looking at the surveillance footage.”

Lyman said the suspect also received the victim’s credit card information from her mailbox.

“If you’re going to be gone for a long period of time, have your mail held at the post office until you get back in town.”

Lyman also recommends homeowners to keep their valuables out of sight when contractors are in your home.

“Don’t leave things of value out, where people that you don’t necessarily know have access to or can get to.”

The Lt. Also warns against letting people know when you’re going out of town.

“Especially people that you don’t necessarily know or know if you can trust.”

Layton Police suggest before hiring a contractor ask for references and check to see if their business is registered with the Better Business Bureau.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: