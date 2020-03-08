Police continue to search for suspects in Midvale carjacking

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are continuing their search for suspects involved in carjacking a man in Midvale then forcing him to drive to South Salt Lake.

According to Detective Kevin Mallory, Unified Police, a man in his 20s arrived at the Brighton Place Apartments, 135 W. Plumtree Lane in Midvale for a party and as he was getting out of his car three men approached him at gunpoint to steal his vehicle.

When the suspects discovered the man’s car was a manual stick shift, they forced the victim to drive them from the area, but later let the man out of the car in South Salt Lake and took off.

The victim received minor injuries to his head and face during the incident but did not need to go to a hospital.

Mallory said they are still searching for the suspects however they did located the stolen vehicle in the area of 3600 South 300 East Sunday afternoon.

Mallory said the victim does not know the suspects.