Police continue investigation, search for suspect after woman shot in Murray on Saturday

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are still investigating after a woman was shot in front of a smoke shop Saturday afternoon.

According to Murray City Police, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. near 4500 South 300 West.

The woman was transported to the hospital but her condition was not released and police have not arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting.

Police stated the would not be releasing anymore details until Monday. They did not indicated what the relationship was, if any, between the woman and the suspect, nor did they release any update on if they were already aware of who the suspect is.