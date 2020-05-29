WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are investigating after a construction worker was found dead of a gunshot wound on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by West Valley City Police, officers responded just after 4 p.m. to a residence at approximately 2900 South 3000 West after the homeowners found the man unresponsive outside. Police said the man did not have a visible injury, so it unclear what caused the injury.

It was later discovered the man died of a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was hired to do construction type work on the home and had developed a negative relationship with some neighbors due to noise.

Investigators were able to develop the name of a suspect, a man who lives near the home where the work was being done and was upset about the construction noise. The suspect had hid the weapon used in the shooting and fled the area.

On Friday, investigators arrested the suspect just before noon at a home near 1700 W. Indiana Ave. Once booked, the suspect’s name will be released.

The victim’s name will be released upon notification of family.