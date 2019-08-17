Update: Ogden fatal officer involved shooting

OGDEN- (ABC4) An investigation in Ogden continues Saturday into a deadly officer involved shooting that occurred Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9pm when officers responding to a call of a knife wielding man in the vicinity of 32nd and Gramercy Avenue, according to an Ogden Police Department press release.

Four officers in three patrol cars responded in all. While in route to the scene, the officers were alerted that the suspect armed with the knife was now searching through cars.

Upon arriving on scene at 8:59 p.m. witnesses flagged down the officers and directed officers to the suspect’s location in a nearby carport.

The press release further states the peace officers approached the man who was reportedly holding the knife and that he “ignored repeated orders to drop the knife. He began advancing on the officers with the knife in clear view and ignored repeated orders to stop.”

All four officers fired their weapons, striking the man and causing him to fall to ground said Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt at a late-night press conference.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. Police have yet to release the man’s identity.

The four officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and an investigation by the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

Body cam footage worn by the officers is under review according to Chief Watt.

“Our hearts go out to the family, these are tragic events, but we’re also glad the officers were not injured in any way,” Watt said. “It’s unfortunate they were forced to do what they did in that position, no officer wants to have to do that.”

