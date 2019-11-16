Police: 5-year-old boy killed in auto-ped Saturday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 5-year-old boy is dead after an auto-pedestrian incident Saturday morning, police say.

Lt. Brett Olsen with the Salt Lake City Police Department says the incident happened around 11 a.m. near 900 West California Avenue.

Lt. Olsen says the boy and his mother were walking in the crosswalk when they were hit by the driver of a vehicle.

The driver is being investigated for DUI, police say. Police say they are also investigating if speed was a factor.

The mother of the child was transported to a nearby hospital and the child died on the scene, Lt. Olsen says.

The intersection of 900 West and California will be closed for a few hours, police say to please avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

