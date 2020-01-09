Police chase overnight ends with arrest

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (ABC4 News) – Police say a man stole a Jeep out of South Salt Lake early Thursday morning.

Before being arrest, police say the suspect drove the stolen car through Liberty Park in Salt Lake City and tried to hit a homeless man.

The suspect hit a picnic table, which then hit the homeless man, who is recovering in the hospital.

The chase started around 2:00 a.m. Thursday at 700 East and 700 South.

Unified Police were able to spike the Jeeps tires at Highland Drive and Forrest Creek Lane in Cottonwood Heights.

The name and age of the suspect have not been released, but police say he was armed.

