Police chase ends with two arrested

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A police chase in the Salt Lake Valley has landed two men behind bars.

The chase started around midnight in West Valley City at 3074 South and 2210 West and ended in Taylorsville at 5200 South and 3200 West.

Police responded to a shots fired call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they tried to stop a car leaving the area, but the car then took off.

Officers spiked the cars’ tires, and the people inside tried to make a run for it, but police caught them.

Police say they arrested two men in their 20’s and let a woman who was with them go.

Right now, police say they aren’t sure if the shooting actually happened.