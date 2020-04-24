Police chase ends with shooting, two arrested in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A police chase Thursday night in Ogden ends with a shooting.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near 800 Kershaw Street.

Police say two suspects were arrested after running from police and trying to ram their car into a police officer.

Ogden police say it started with Utah Highway Patrol.

They were following what they believed to be a stolen white car.

It got away from troopers near 40th Street and Washington Boulevard.

A neighbor called in and said the car was hiding out in an alley and that’s when Ogden police got involved.

Officers showed up and they say the driver tried to ram the officer with the car and the officer then fired shots at the car.

The two suspects inside the car were arrested.

Nobody was injured.

The suspects named have not been released.

The officer involved was treated for minor injuries.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office is now investigating the shooting.