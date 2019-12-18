Police: Van driven off the top of a parking garage in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department say a car has driven off the top of a parking garage in Salt Lake City.

The incident occurred near 550 East 100 South. Crews on scene say the van fell from a three story parking garage falling 15-20 feet between two buildings.

Officials say the driver of the van is in stable condition and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

This is a developing story, information will be shared as it becomes available.

