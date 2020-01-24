Police: Cache County man arrested for attempted murder of family member

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Cache County man was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated murder Friday.

Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement received a tip that 64-year-old Charles W. Leff made threats to kill another family member.

When that family member saw Leff driving past their home, they called police.

“Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to safely stop the suspect and found him to be in possession of several firearms,” Lt. Peck stated.

Leff was booked into Cache County jail on four counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, five counts of attempted aggravated murder, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count driving under the influence.

