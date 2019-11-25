Police: Body of man found in freezer may have been there several years

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The body of a man found Friday inside the freezer of a home in Tooele County may have been there as long as 11-years, according to police.
Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said authorities were called to the Remington Park Apartments located at 495 W. Utah Ave on Friday for a welfare check on a 75-year-old woman who had not been seen for several weeks.
Once they arrived, they located the woman, later identified as Jeanne Souron-Mathers, deceased on her bed.
While searching the apartment, authorities found the body of a man inside a chest freezer in the home. Police said there are different accounts of when a male was last seen at the home, and the body could have been there as long as 11 years.
Here’s the latest from police:
Very few details are being released as the investigation continues.
It is not yet known who the man is, or any information on how he may have died.
*developing* An update will be provided once additional information is obtained.
