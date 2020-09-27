Police ask for help locating missing 6-year-old

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating an endangered and missing 6-year-old.

Police say Terran Butler, 6, was last seen on Sept. 26. in the Millcreek area. Butler was on a supervised court visit with his biological mother, Emily Jolley. When Butler’s father attempted to pick him up from the visit with his mother, Jolley had taken Butler from the house without consent.

Butler is a Caucasian male and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black gym shorts, and black and blue hiking boots. Jolley, 43, is Caucasian and is 5′ 8″, 140 lbs., has brown hair, and blue eyes.

Emily Jolley and Terran Butler

Jolley drives a blue 2008 Toyota Prius with Utah Plates E847GT. Jolley and Butler were last seen in the Millcreek area with an unknown direction of travel or location.

According to police, Jolley has ties to Washington State and may be traveling that direction with Butler.

Police say that at this time, the incident does not meet Amber Alert criteria.