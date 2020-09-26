Police ask for help locating missing 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department asks for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
Neveah Torres was last seen in Rose Park on Wednesday Sept. 20. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police ask that if you have any information that you please contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.
