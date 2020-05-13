Police ask for help locating a runaway juvenile in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The St. George City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway juvenile.

Police are looking for Habakkuk “Hab” Lopez last seen in the south Bluff area of St. George on Sunday, May, 10. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.

Officials say he could be in the Cedar City area. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 20P012090.

