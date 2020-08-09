Police arrest woman involved vandalism of UPD police vehicle

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have arrested a woman in connection to the vandalism of a Unified Police vehicle in July.

Unified Police said the incident happened around 10 p.m. when a maroon Toyota 4runner pulled into the Unified Police Department Kearns precinct building located at 4250 West 5415 South. Police could see in surveillance footage the driver pull up near the front entrance of the precinct building next to a parked UPD patrol vehicle.

A woman, who the video shows is the sole occupant of the car, gets out, and begins to open several doors of the 4runner. She then can be seen spray painting in large letters “DEAD PIG” on the driver’s side of the patrol car, and “GOD” on the rear hatch area of the vehicle.

The woman got back into the car and left.

The surveillance video does not provide a clear shot of the license plate number to the vehicle due to glare from headlights but shows the Utah LE Skier type of plate. The wheels on her vehicle are very specific to a 2020 Toyota 4runner SR5 TRD package.

On Friday, a traffic officer in Kearns spotted a maroon 4runner driving on a street directly to the west of the UPD building. The license plate on that vehicle was registered to Budget Rental Cars.

The officer was unable to turn around in time before the driver turned onto a residential area and out of sight. Investigators contacted the car rental agency and were informed the car was currently rented to Cameo Molina, 41, and was about to be reported as stolen.

A background check produced photos of Molina which matched the woman seen on police surveillance.

Police located Molina, who was staying at a hotel in West Valley, and black spray paint cans were found inside her room.

During her interview with police, Molina admitted to driving to the Kearns precinct building and spray painting the patrol vehicle. She said did it because she believes police and fire personnel did not properly respond to a fire she reported nearly two years ago.

Molina admitted she smokes methamphetamine and believes she may have suffered a schizophrenic episode that night. The damage to the UPD vehicle totaled nearly $2,500.

Documents state Molina does not have regular communication with her family and has active warrants for her arrest including a 3rd-degree felony for unlawful use or acquisition of a financial transaction card. She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday on one count third-degree felony criminal mischief.