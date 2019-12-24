Police arrest, identify vandal who broke into Logan Temple

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who broke into and vandalized the Logan Utah Temple early on Tuesday has been detained by Logan police.

Police identified the man as Peter Ambrose, 34, from Cache Valley.

At around 7:30 a.m., police found Ambrose hiding in a locked room after an hours-long search. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, police received a call to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Logan temple around 3:30 a.m. on report of a possible break-in.

Upon arrival, police found the glass of the main doors broken. In addition, police found damage to several paintings, walls and doors inside the temple.

Ambrose has been charged with 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree felony mischief.

Church spokeswoman, Irene Caso, issued the following statement to ABC4 News:

“Sometime early this morning (Tuesday), an individual used an axe to damage the exterior of the Logan Temple. He then broke into the temple, and caused damage to the first and second floors, before leaving.

The temple is currently closed for the Christmas holiday. The damage will be addressed, but it has not yet been determined when normal temple operations will resume.”

Police questioned and arrested Ambrose, whose motives for breaking to and vandalizing the temple are currently unknown. This is a developing story.

