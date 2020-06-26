Police arrest suspect wanted in connection to deadly West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a deadly shooting in West Valley City on Monday.

Edwin Fong Carrillo, 40, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday for one count first-degree murder, and second-degree felony counts of obstruction of justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Arresting documents state police were dispatched to 1430 West 3500 South on report that a man had just been shot. The victim was transported to IHC hospital in Murray where later died.

Witnesses were able to tell police that Carrillo had been fighting with the victim and at some point pulled out a gun. The victim was shot while struggling with Carrillo to take possession of the gun.

Carrillo was located at a hotel room in Murray near 440 West 5300 South and was taken into custody.

Carrillo admitted to police that when he fell to the ground during the struggle, he looked up at the man and shot him once. After the man collapsed to the ground, Carrillo said he got up and kicked the man, according to documents.

Carrillo told police he was aware the victim had died and that police were looking for him so he got rid of the gun he used by breaking it into pieces and scattering it along the streets of Salt Lake.

Carrillo his being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail. A background check shows Carrillo is a convicted felony and has a long criminal history including drug charges, aggravated assault, assault by a prisoner, burglary, intoxication, theft, and criminal mischief.