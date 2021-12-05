Police arrest man in Taylorsville after victim jumps on hood of vehicle to prevent theft

Taylorsville, Utah (ABC 4) – On Sunday, December 5, Taylorsville police were called to 4991 S Southridge Drive in response to a vehicle being stolen. According to police reports, the victim witnessed a man walk up to his vehicle, get into the driver seat and proceed to back out of the victim’s driveway. The suspect was identified as David Williamson.

Police were able to watch video footage of the incident.

Police say, the victim jumped onto the hood of his vehicle in an attempt to stop the Williamson from stealing the vehicle. Williamson backed out into the street with the victim on the hood of the vehicle, which in turn caused extensive damages to the hood.

Williamson exited the vehicle with wrench in his hand. When the victim approached Williamson, he was able to prevent him from fleeing. During the scuffle, they both fell to the ground. In that time, a knife fell to the ground from Williamson’s possession. He is a restricted person and cannot possess any dangerous weapons.

Police searched Williamson after arriving to the scene and located multiple burglary tools along with FTP Heroin and Suboxone pouches without a prescription. Drug paraphernalia was also located in Williamson’s possession. He also had a debit card not belonging to him in his possession.

Williamson, 54, faces charges of: