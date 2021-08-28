Police investigating Sugar House homicide after car crashes into two homes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating a homicide in Sugar House after a car crashed into two homes.

At 6:30 a.m. Salt Lake Police say they responded to reports of a person with a weapon disturbance.

Upon arriving, police say they discovered a vehicle had crashed into two homes, and one person was found dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Mark Wian of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

(Courtesy of Lenard Davis)

(Courtesy of Lenard Davis)

Police say detectives and crime lab technicians are still investigating the area and will be closing off certain streets to the public.

Street closures will take effect around the investigation scene and police are advising residents to avoid the area. Police say Wilmington Ave. will be closed between 500 and 700 E. and 600 E. will be closed from 2100 S. to Simpson Ave.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time and they are still working on the details of the homicide. The road closures due to the investigation will remain closed for a few more hours on Saturday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-155612.

ABC4 will update this story as we receive more information.