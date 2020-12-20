POLICE: ACLU of Utah staff attorney arrested following shots fired at vehicle with children

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – ACLU of Utah Staff Attorney, Aaron Kinikini, is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a vehicle containing one woman and three children.

The incident occurred on December 18, just around 9:45 p.m., as the mother of Kinikini’s children loaded the kids into her car.

According to official statements, Kinikini then stood behind the vehicle preventing the woman from leaving.

In retort, the mother drove towards the suspect at high speed. Kinikini responded by producing a handgun and firing at the vehicle, hitting the front and rear tires.

Aaron Kinikini is being arrested for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony, criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor, unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor, and discharge of firearms, a class B misdemeanor.

Kinkini’s arrest is preceded just three days after ACLU of Utah hired him as a staff attorney.