POLICE: 40-year-old man arrested for raping young teen girl over course of several years

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teen over the course of several years.

According to arresting documents, David Patrick Dennis is facing nine first-degree felony charges after a 14-year-old girl came forward and said he had sexually assaulting her, and raped her multiple times.

The girl interviewed with police and gave clear disclosure of several instances where he touched her inappropriately and then told them of four different times he raped her, documents state.

The girl said the last incident was in fall of 2018.

Dennis was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday on two counts of object rape of a child, five counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

A background check on Dennis shows he is currently facing charges of assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, intoxication and disorderly conduct for an incident in May, 2019.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

What others are reading: