POLICE: 3 men in Utah for work, rob Price couple at gunpoint, severely beating of them

PRICE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three men from out of state are behind bars in two different Utah counties after police said they allegedly robbed a Price couple at gunpoint and severely beat one of them

Police were dispatched on Thursday to home on a report of an armed robbery. When they arrived, they learned three men, who reside out of state and were in Utah for work, were invited into the home by the resident and his girlfriend.

At some point, an altercation started which resulted in a violent attack against the man and his girlfriend. During the attack, the man was severely beaten and both he and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint.

The men left the area, taking property that belonged to the victims.

After an “attempt to locate” was put out, police were able to find the two vehicles the three men were in. The men were identified Parris J. Fairley, 21, Kevin T. Edison, 21, and Todrick Sykes (age unknown).

Parris was stopped in Carbon County and the other two were stopped in Grand County.

Located inside the vehicle with Edison and Sykes was a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm Pistol, a

green shaving kit bag containing approximately $9,282 in cash. Inside the trunk of the vehicle was a garbage bag with seven pounds of raw marijuana, $159 in mixed denomination currency, 208 individually rolled marijuana cigarettes for distribution, 265.3 Grams of THC wax,, a scale, along with other drug paraphernalia item, according to documents.

It is not fully clear what each individual will be charged with however, they face a range of charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

The two men with the drugs in the car face additional charges of drug possession with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.