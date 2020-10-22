Police: 3 men arrested in theft of gear from visiting firefighters helping battle Range Fire

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Orem announced the arrest of three men they say are suspects in the theft of gear that was stolen from out of town firefighters who had come to help with the Range Fire.

In a post on the Orem Police Facebook page on Tuesday, police mentioned that a couple of fire crews who had come to help with the Range Fire had their chainsaws and other gear stolen from their vehicles.

Police said there were two incidents, one at the Townplace Suites and the other was at the Hampton Inn and they had no helpful video from either location.

Police asked for public assistance in catching suspects and getting the gear back to their rightful owners.

On Thursday, Orem PD announced they had arrested three men and recovered all the equipment.

“A few days ago we shared an Orem City Government post about the #rangefire where helping fire crews had their chainsaws and other gear stolen from their vehicles while parked in Orem. Yesterday, Orem Police Detectives recovered the stolen equipment and arrested 3 males who had stolen then listed the items for sale and who were also in possession of a stolen vehicle. Say hello to their mugs,” stated the post.