POLICE: 24-year-old arrested in overnight stabbing of Ogden man

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An investigation into a man who was found stabbed, resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man in Ogden Saturday night.

According to booking records at the Weber County Jail, Victor Manuel Dominguez was arrested for felony aggravated assault and obstruction of justice.

Documents state police were notified of a man who had been found stabbed and taken to a local hospital. They were informed the stabbing took place at a home in Ogden.

When police arrived at that home, a woman was inside, cleaning up evidence of the crime, documents state.

A witness told police there was a physical domestic fight between a female and Dominguez and a male who lived at the residence intervened.

The witness then saw the victim exit the residence, injured and bleeding, and said that Dominguez had stabbed him.

Another witness said they saw the victim and another male fighting in the front yard. The witness saw the victim and the other male go into the house then the victim came out injured and bloody.

Documents further state the witness heard the victim say something to the effect of, “you stabbed me” and the other male was outside saying something to the effect of, “you tried to stab me first.”

After a lengthy period of time, Dominguez was found hiding inside the crawlspace in the home. The only people found in the home were Dominguez and an elderly female.

During a search of the house, officers found clothing matching the description given by witness(s) was found in the process of being cleaned and have what appears to be blood on them.

