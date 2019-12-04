Police: 17-year-old sustains minor injuring after crashing while running late to school

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 17-year-old sustained minor injuries after a weather-related crash in Spanish Fork Wednesday.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old was running late to school at 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of 1450 West Palmyra Drive on wet rural roads with freezing temperatures.

Sgt. Cannon says the airbags deployed and the teenager was taken by ambulance to be checked at the hospital.

What others are clicking on: