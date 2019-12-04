SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 17-year-old sustained minor injuries after a weather-related crash in Spanish Fork Wednesday.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old was running late to school at 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of 1450 West Palmyra Drive on wet rural roads with freezing temperatures.
Sgt. Cannon says the airbags deployed and the teenager was taken by ambulance to be checked at the hospital.
What others are clicking on:
- Police: 17-year-old sustains minor injuring after crashing while running late to school
- New Salt Lake Temple renovations renderings released
- Festival of Trees: ‘A Gift of Love’
- Lexi Walker and the Lyceum Philharmonic Orchestra sang us into the Christmas spirit
- Rocky Mt. Power responding to over 3,000 customers without power in Centerville