Pneumonia: a lung infection that can kill

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Our ability to breathe is often taken for granted until it’s compromised. And when wintertime illnesses take the air out of our lungs, it helps to know what you have, so you can treat it right.

A runny nose, sneezing and a cough are common symptoms of a cold.

But if you can’t seem to shake the short-term viral infection and begin to develop: a fever, your cough worsens and you have difficulty breathing, it could be pneumonia, MD Nathan Dean – who works at Intermountain Healthcare in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

“If somebody has a chest cold and then they develop a fever and chills, that’s a bad sign for pneumonia,” Dean said. “Because chest colds don’t usually have a fever.”

But just because you might have a cold, it doesn’t mean you’re the only one susceptible to pneumonia.

“What can happen in healthy people is that they can have a virus come on, weakens the lungs a little bit and then a bacteria sets in,” Dean said.

With Utah air quality alternating between good and poor so often, Dean said it’s important for you to know when it’s best to stay inside.

“When the Wasatch front has bad smog during the wintertime and the particulate matter is high, the incidents of pneumonia triples, and we also have a tripling of the death rate,” Dean said.

Pneumonia was the tenth leading cause of death in Utah, in 2017, according to the Center for Disease Control.

To reduce your risk of getting pneumonia, the CDC recommends being vaccinated.

Young children and those over the age of 65 are more likely to contract the lung infection. However, Dean said if you smoke or have underlying medical conditions, you pose a higher risk.

