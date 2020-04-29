Planning on visiting one of Utah’s State Parks? Here’s what to know before you go

UTAH STATE PARKS (ABC4 News)- With temperatures warming and restrictions easing up during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are itching to get outside and recreate.

After being closed to non-county residents for weeks, Utah State Parks reopened to all visitors about two weeks ago.

After a very busy weekend at some of the parks, especially those in the St. George area, park officials have implemented some temporary guidelines.

To help keep state parks operating efficiently while continuing to promote adequate social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah State Parks the following changes will be in place:

Visitor capacity at high visitation parks will be reduced and will now be determined by the number of developed parking spaces available inside the park.

State Parks will partner with local law enforcement and the Utah Highway Patrol to enforce highway parking restrictions at select parks in southern Utah.

Primitive camping will be closed or reduced at high traffic parks. This allows visitors more room to spread apart and practice social distancing.

Increased law enforcement and staff presence will be added inside the parks to encourage social distancing and responsible recreation compliance.

Park managers will update capacity estimates on their individual park social media pages and websites throughout the weekend.

If you are planning to visit one of Utah’s 45 state parks, be sure to practice social distancing and maintain small group sizes.

Before visiting you might want to check park conditions online or through individual state park social media accounts. Wait times, closures and other updates can be found there.

