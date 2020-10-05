Piute County School District transition to online learning due to high COVID-19 quarantines

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All Piute County School District schools have transitioned to online learning after officials said they have too many teachers, staff, and students out on COVID-19 quarantine.

The transition to digital learning started Monday, October 5, and is expected to return to regular in-person learning Wednesday, October 21.

The high school said they have had a difficult time finding enough substitutes to fill in for all the teachers and staff that have either been quarantined or requested leave for illness.

In a letter sent to parents they explained how difficult it has been to operate normally:

“The school district had two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. With all of the quarantines, isolations, and absences due to sickness it has become very difficult for the schools to operate normally. The operations of the schools have been distributed to such an extent that it has become necessary to temporarily move to digital instruction. The school district is going to move to digital instruction for the next two weeks effective immediately. We will return to regular in-person instruction on Wednesday October 21st. Some small groups and one on one tutoring may still be provided in person at the buildings. Baseball practice and games will continue with the UHSAA guidelines. Volleyball practice will start again on October 12th. Grab and go lunches will be available at the schools from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. More specific instructions for digital learning will be provided by the schools. No buses will run during this period. Please contact the district office or school with any questions. We apologize for the suddenness of the change and thank you for your patience as we try to make this transition work.“

The district is still providing school meals that will be available as “grab and go meals” between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Students residing in Circleville may pick up meals at Circleville Elementary, students residing in Maryvale may pick up meals at Oscarson Elementary, and students residing in Junction, Kingston, Antimony, Greenwich, and Koosharem may pick up meals at Piute High School.

Baseball and cross country practices and games will continue under the UHSAA guidelines. The volleyball team will resume practice on Monday, October 12th. The Pink Game might be rescheduled again, more information will sent out soon.