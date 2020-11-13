Pine View, Sky View to play for 4A state championship

Sky View stays undefeated with 28-0 win over Ridgeline, while Pine View blows past Snow Canyon, 48-7

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Sky View Bobcats are on a tear, and poised to make it back-to-back 4A state championships.

The Pine View Panthers may have something to say about that, though.

The Bobcats won their 25th straight game, shutting out Ridgeline in the 4A semifinals Friday, 28-0.

Issac Larsen scored the only touchdown of the first half on a 1-yard touchdown plunge. But the Bobcats blew it open in the third quarter.

Camron Carling connected with Trey Nyman on a 41-yard touchdown, and Kasen Carlsen hooked up with Bryce Nelson on a 11-yard touchdown strike to give the Bobcats a 21-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Carlsen added a touchdown run for the final margin.

Sky View (12-0) moves on to face Pine View (12-1) for the 4A championship next Saturday at Dixie State.

The Panthers spotted Snow Canyon an early touchdown, then proceeded to reel off 48 unanswered points in a 48-7 win over the Warriors.

Brayden Bunnell threw two touchdown passes, both to Dominique McKenzie, while Ryan Jordan added two touchdowns on the ground. Mckenzie and Enoch Takau also scored rushing touchdowns, as the Panthers pulled away for the victory.

Pine View has won 12 straight games since a season-opening loss to Ridgeline.