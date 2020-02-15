PHOTOS: Search crews rescue father and son stranded snowmobiling

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Wasatch County Search and Rescue responded to a father and son whose snowmobiles were stuck in a creek bed Friday night.
Rescue crews received a notification from a personal locator beacon just after 6 p.m. Friday. The coordinates took crews to the Lake Creek area of the Wasatch backcountry.
They found a 53-year-old father and his 22-year-old son stranded after their snowmobiles became “stuck in a deep creek bed,” according to Wasatch County Search and Rescue.
Apparently, they were able to get a fire going to dry out after falling into the creek, but they had to wait for search and rescue to help get their snowmobiles out.
Crews said both of the men were in “great shape” and “did an awesome job of getting a fire going.”
