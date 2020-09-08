Photos: High winds causing massive destruction in northern Utah

NORTHERN Utah (ABC4 News) – As high winds continue, Utahn’s are seeing damage and destruction from every angle.

Semi-trucks are blown over along the major freeways, trees are being uprooted in neighborhoods and power lines are strung along the highway.

Trees uprooting in Davis County

Semi’s knocked over on Utah highways

Semi drivers waiting out storm under bridges

If you would like to share photos of damage, please send them to News@abc4.com.

Nearly 60,000 people are without power. The largest concentration of outages occurring through Weber and Davis Counties where Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 58,535 outages as of 8 a.m.

ABC4 will continue to monitor the storm and bring you updates as they become available.