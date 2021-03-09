OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A petition to change an Ogden street name in honor of Satnam Singh, the Super Grocery owner who was killed last week will be put on hold, according to Ogden city officials.

That name change will be put on hold because the city is now working on new guidelines for honorary street names.

Jesse Redden went door to door, getting approval from 70% of residents here, to add Satnam Singh Drive to 675 North street. He also got over 2600 people to sign online, only to find out his petition will have to wait.

“Apparently, they’re going to change the process now, so it’s on hold at the moment,” says Redden.

City officials say new guidelines are in the works for future honorary street names. This comes after the city received a petition last year, to change part of 2nd street to Bingham Fort Lane to remember early LDS settlers.

“The planning commission had recommended approval, the diversity commission pointed out some potential issues with it, with the fort and the history and some of the things that went along with that,” says Glenn Symes, Senior Policy Analyst and the Deputy Director for the Ogden City Council.

Now, council members want to review the process, which hasn’t been updated for 25 years, before a diversity commission existed.

“This is an opportunity to look at the ordinance, to update it, to figure out maybe a better way to provide some regulations and standards that both the planning commission, the city council and possibly the diversity commission, can look at in reviewing these honorary street names,” says Symes.

But Redden says a street name in honor of Satnam, a community legend, shouldn’t be put on hold.

“This one in my opinion, is a no brainer, I don’t see the opposing argument with it,” says Redden.

City officials say the Bingham Fort issue needs to be resolved first, before new proposals, like Satnam Singh Drive can be considered.

Symes says a public meeting with the council on that street name change, probably won’t happen until the summer.