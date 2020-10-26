Peterson to suspend all in-person campaign events

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Election Day next week, Democratic candidate for Utah Governor Chris Peterson and his running-mate Karina Brown are suspending all in-person campaign events as Utah has continued to see COVID-19 cases soar.

“From the outset, our campaign has been focused on protecting Utah families and Utah’s economy,” Peterson said. “Politicians have failed to keep Utahns safe with their patchwork pandemic response, leading to overrun hospitals, uncertainty in our public schools, and shuttered businesses across the state. Because of surging coronavirus numbers, we have made the responsible decision to suspend all in-person campaign events through Election Day. I hope that my opponent and other campaigns will join us in putting Utahns’ health and safety first during this critical time.”

During his campaign, Peterson has called for a smarter and more robust pandemic response plan.

“The only thing that’s changed over the last three months is that there are now hundreds more Utahns sitting down to dinner with an empty seat because a loved one passed from COVID-19,” Peterson said. “The hard-working people of this state deserve so much better.”

With in-person campaign events canceled, Peterson and Brown say they will continue to campaign online through Election Day and plan to host a series of online events discussing key issues affecting Utahns.