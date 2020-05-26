MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Unified Police Dept have released surveillance photos in an attempt to locate a second suspect believed to be involved in a shooting in the parking lot of a grocery store early Tuesday morning.

Crews say the victim was shot multiple times outside of the Ream’s grocery store located at 7250 West 3500 South. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have arrested one suspect, Juan Ledezma-Avila, 18. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, third degree felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Police have released surveillance footage of another suspect they say was with Ledezma-Avila at the time of the shooting and are hoping the public can help identify him.

They are asking for anyone with information on the second suspect to please call 801-743-7000.

