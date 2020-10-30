Person injured after electric scooter collides with SUV in Downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A person is in the hospital after a scooter ran into the side of an SUV in Downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 300 South and West Temple.

According to SLCPD, the rider of the electric scooter collided with the side of an SUV after the scooter rider ran a red light. Police said the scooter rider was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening head injury. Police did not say if the driver of the SUV was injured in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

