Woman hit by car on first day of Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A woman was hit by a car early Thursday morning in Park City.

It happed around 6:40 a.m. at 1760 Park Avenue when a woman was crossing SR-224 near Lame Dog Lane in Park City, Utah from the west shoulder to the east shoulder in a designated crosswalk.

According to a witness, the overhead lights were activated at the time the woman entered the roadway. While the woman was crossing, a male was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban northbound on SR-224 approaching the crosswalk. That driver told police he did not see the woman and hit her with the front right corner of his vehicle.

After the impact, the man made a U-turn and blocked the lane where the unconscious female was lying. Troopers arrived at 06:42 with EMS units and began primary care.

Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a doctor nearby who performed CPR on the victim until EMTs arrived on scene.

The woman was breathing when she was transported by ambulance to the University of Utah but her current condition is not known.

The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban has been very cooperative with Troopers.

There will be a number of pedestrians Thursday in Park City for the opening day of the Sundance Film Festival. Last year, 124,900 people attended the festival.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

