Perseverance lands on Mars this week. How to watch NASA’s coverage

NASA (ABC4) – The new Perseverance Rover is getting ready to land on Mars, and here’s how you can watch the coverage as the history-making robot arrives to look for ancient microbial life on the red planet.

Touchdown on the red planet should happen at about 1:55 p.m M.S.T here in Utah on Thursday, Feb 18.

We can’t actually see it land on Mars, the technology isn’t quite advanced enough, but NASA will monitor the 11-minute delay and let everyone know the rover has landed safely, or not.

You can watch the landing programming live here on ABC4.com.

Here’s a virtual view of the lander; use your mouse to look at everything landing on Mars. Courtesy NASA:

“If there’s one thing we know, it’s that landing on Mars is never easy,” said NASA Associate Administrator for Communications Marc Etkind. “But as NASA’s fifth Mars rover, Perseverance has an extraordinary engineering pedigree and mission team. We are excited to invite the entire world to share this exciting event with us!”

NASA has also set up other feeds to give everyone a chance to see the historic event.

According to NASA, you can see the landing here: “Live coverage and landing commentary from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California will begin at 2:15 p.m. EST (12:15 MST) on the NASA TV Public Channel and the agency’s website, as well as the NASA App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion, and THETA.TV.”

For the first time, NASA will also be broadcasting coverage of an interplanetary landing in Spanish “Juntos perseveramos” will air ahead of Perseverance’s landing on the Red Planet, which will take place approximately 3:55 p.m.”

Illustration of powered descent: Courtesy NASA

“I’m so proud of NASA’s efforts to better share the excitement of the Perseverance rover landing with the nearly half a billion Spanish speakers around the world. ‘Juntos perseveramos’ (Together we persevere) is NASA’s first Spanish-language show for a historic landing on another planet and will showcase the diversity of the NASA team behind Mars 2020,” said Bhayva Lal, acting NASA chief of staff. “The name of the show recognizes that perseverance and diversity are critical to NASA’s successful undertaking of ambitious missions like next week’s Perseverance landing.”

The Rover landing is the most ambitious so far. Perseverance carries its own helicopter and an experiment called M.O.X.I.E to manufacture oxygen on Mars. Utah’s OxEon Energy created the device to manufacture the oxygen.

The Rover has been speeding toward Mars since the end of July and will have traveled 292.5 million miles on its way to Mars. According to NASA, here’s a sneak peek of how the ‘7 Minutes of Terror’ during the landing will happen.