‘People don’t plan accordingly’ when it comes to being outdoors in the heat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With soaring temperatures this weekend, safety officials want people to monitor themselves for heat related-sickness.

“When we do get these heat spells where it’s 100 degrees or 105 degrees I think today is, a lot of people don’t plan accordingly,” said Ben Robertson, a Squad Leader for Salt Lake County Search and Rescue.

Robertson says year-round, crews perform the most rescues at Mount Granger and Mount Olympus Trailhead in Salt Lake County.

“Mount Olympus trailhead is one of the most popular trails that we get called out for,” he said. “It’s the big highpoint in the valley that everyone sees, and they want to go to the top of it.”

Robertson says crews perform 15 or so rescues annually at Mount Olympus alone. The danger of this trail specifically in the heat is there isn’t much shade.

“I think one of the most important things people can do is know their limitations,” said Robertson. “Realize it is a steep mountain, that it’s a long mountain. Make sure they have adequate water, sunscreen, long sleeve shirts that have breathability, and nice sun cover with hats those kinds of things.”

In soaring temperatures, it’s important to monitor yourself for heat illness. Symptoms include dizziness, feeling faint, muscle cramps as well as heavy sweating to the point you’re no longer sweating.

“It’s a rapid evacuation if you’re down on that last end where you’re not sweating, those kinds of things,” said Robertson. “It’s pretty dire.”

It’s important that if you are experiencing any of these symptoms to get out of the heat quickly, take a cool bath and drink water to help stabilize yourself and call for help.