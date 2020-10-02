Pennsylvania man pleads guilty after troopers recovered 86 pounds of meth during traffic stop in Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Thursday after troopers recovered 86 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in Utah last year.

On Oct. 1, 2019, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on Channing L. Allen, 36, of Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania who was traveling on I-15 in Iron County.

According to police Allen was driving the vehicle without a current registration.

After the initial stop, police say the Trooper who stopped Allen started noticing other issues. The Trooper became suspicious of Allen’s conduct and began an investigation that ultimately led to the Trooper discovering 47 packages of methamphetamine, weighing approximately 86 pounds, officials say.

Allen admitted to police he possessed the methamphetamine with intent to distribute it, he was also in possession of a Glock 27 handgun, police add.

According to police, Channing L. Allen, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in federal court in St. George Thursday.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer will impose sentencing in the case Dec. 17, 2020. The plea agreement includes a stipulated sentence of 12 years followed by 60 months of supervised release.