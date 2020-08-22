Pedestrian struck and killed on 1-15 off ramp

MURRAY- (ABC4 News) Investigators this morning are piecing together what led to a deadly hit and run on a I-15 off ramp early Saturday morning.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says around 4:30 am, the driver of a white SUV was exiting the 4500 South off ramp in Murray when it struck and killed a pedestrian.

The driver did not stop, a witness followed the SUV and called 911. Responding officers later pulled the driver over. The hit and run driver is currently under investigation for driving while impaired.

The identity of the victim still has not been released and the 4500 South off ramp and the right lanes of I-15 will be closed until mid morning.