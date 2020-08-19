Payson Police identify victim in violent sledgehammer attack

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) Payson Police, with the permission of the victim’s family, are releasing the name of the man who was violently attacked by a teen on Friday.
Benjamin Partridge, 41, who was repeatedly hit with a sledgehammer by a 17-year-old boy, is still in critical condition but listed as stable.
He continues to be hospitalized in the intensive care unit after receiving severe injuries including a skull fracture, a collapsed lung, damage to his liver, spleen, and kidneys, a fractured hip and rib, and injuries to his eyes and other injuries during the attack.
The family also set up a GoFundMe to help cover expenses related to the attack. Or you can help through Venmo @Benjamin-Partridge-5.
