Payson Lakes in Utah County now under algal bloom warning

SALEM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah County Health Department are issuing a warning about a potential harmful algal bloom at Payson Lakes.
It is affecting Big East Lake, Box Lake and McClellan Lake and officials are warning visitors to not swim or water ski there and to keep animals away from the water.
For more information about the algal bloom, you can contact the Utah County Health Department at 800-222-1222.
What others are clicking on:
- Nearly 8,000 Air and Army National Guard on duty preparing for Dorian
- Utah County Clerk says mobile voting pilot program was a success
- Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller drugs before overdose death
- Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy
- Woman shows up at police department with heroin in her pocket