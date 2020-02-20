Payson boy injured in hit and run

PAYSON (ABC4 News)- A 9-year-old boy was struck by a truck while walking on the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon in Payson. Payson police responded to the incident near 100 East 800 South.

They say the driver of the white truck hit the boy and did not stop.

The boy was transported to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition. His current condition is unknown.

The suspect in the case is still unknown. Witnesses say the suspect’s vehicle was a newer white Chevy truck with four doors and some type of decal on the driver and passenger door.

Investigators say after the suspect hit the boy, he turned south and continued on Canyon Road.

Payson police are asking residents living on Canyon Road or anyone having home video surveillance devices which point out to Canyon Road, to check their devices during the time of 4:35 and 4:50 p.m.

If you have any information, contact the Payson Police Department at 801-465-5240.

What others are reading: