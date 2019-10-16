VIDEO: Driver pulled out of car just before vehicle hit by FrontRunner

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver that crashed off the freeway and landed on the FrontRunner tracks was pulled out of his car by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper just before the car he was in was struck by the train.

Video from the Utah Highway Patrol shows the incident unfolding:

According to UTA spokesperson Carl Arky, the crash happened at 6:50 a.m. on the tracks between Pages and Parish Lane in Centerville.

Arky said he does not know at this time how or why the vehicle came to be on the tracks.

Trooper Correa responded just in time and pulled out the driver.

There are no known injuries at this time to the driver of the vehicle or anyone on the train.

There was a bus bridge in place but as of 8:16 a.m. that has been canceled and all trains resumed their regular schedules.

#FrontRunner Update 8:16 AM: The bus bridge has been cancelled. All trains will resume their regular schedules. Residual delays possible. — UTA (@RideUTA) October 16, 2019

Traffic on southbound I-15 saw heavy delays as motorists passed the scene.

Driver Alert: A crash has closed the right lane on SB #i15 near MP 320 in @centervilleut . Expect heavy delays between Clearfield and Bountiful Use an alternate route if possible. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionOne @UDOTRegionTwo @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/ixvBuhc7Cu — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 16, 2019

