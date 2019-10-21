Passenger in extremely critical condition after suspected impaired driver crashes car down 201 off ramp

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in extremely critical condition after the driver of the car he was in crashed off the SR 201 ramp at Redwood Road early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Lawrence Hopper, Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. when the driver of the car tried to take the off ramp at Redwood Road but went straight, impacted the curb, crossed both north and southbound lanes then hit some large rocks on the shoulder before rolling the vehicle on it’s top.

Hopper said the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injures and is currently under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The male passenger however had to be extricated and was taken by ambulance in extremely critical condition, with life threatening injuries, to the hospital.

An update on the passenger’s condition was not immediately made available.

Hopper said at this time they have not released the name of the driver pending screening of charges with the District Attorney.

An update on this story will be provided once additional details are released.

